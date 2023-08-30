Federal judge rules NJ law cannot ban prison company from operating last ICE facility

A federal judge on Tuesday upheld a preliminary injunction by prison company CoreCivic against a state ban that would prevent it from keeping open the last detention center in New Jersey used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch said in a ruling that state statute AB 5207 was "unconstitutional" when applied to the federal government's operation of the Elizabeth Detention Center in Elizabeth near Newark Airport.

AB 5207 is a state law passed in 2021 that prohibits local jails from entering into new contracts to house federal immigration detainees. The detainees are usually asylum seekers and other undocumented people waiting for their immigration cases to be resolved and those who have incurred violations.

CoreCivic in February sued Gov. Phil Murphy and Matthew Platkin, the state's attorney general, claiming that the state ban should be declared unconstitutional and superseded by federal law. The state filed a motion for dismissal of the suit in May, arguing that CoreCivic has failed to prove it would be harmed by the law banning new contracts with the facility.

Protesters gathered in front of the Elizabeth Detention Center in Elizabeth on June 17 calling for the permanent shutdown of the facility that houses ICE detainees and for those detainees to be set free.

The Tennessee-based CoreCivic, one of the world's largest prison companies, sought an injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the law against the company as it was in the process of renewing its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which expires on Thursday. According to ICE, a recent count of the population at the Elizabeth Center found about 220 held there, nearly capacity in a facility that can house up to 300 people.

Kirsch said in his ruling that the statute is a "dagger aimed at the heart of the federal government's immigration enforcement mission and operations." He also said if the New Jersey facility was closed due to the state law and a neighboring state passed a similar law, it "would result in nothing short of chaos" in terms of immigration enforcement.

The judge's decision met with either disappointment or approval, depending on where people stood on this lawsuit.

Platkin issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "We are disappointed with today’s ruling, which we view as interfering with NJ’s right to protect its residents. Private detention facilities threaten the public health and safety of New Jerseyans, including when used for immigration purposes. We will be appealing this decision."

Activists who have been rallying this summer to ensure the detention center closes for good, citing a history of medical neglect and substandard conditions at the facility, also expressed dismay.

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said in a statement: “While we are bitterly disappointed in today’s decision, we also know this is not the final step. We are pleased that the Attorney General’s Office has already shared their intent to appeal, and our communities will continue to take this issue to the streets to demand the shutdown of the Elizabeth Detention Center."

Ryan Gustin, a spokesman for CoreCivic, said the company applauded the decision.

"We appreciate that we had the opportunity to present our positions to the court and are grateful that we have the privilege of continuing to support the vital mission of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security," Gustin said.

Gustin deferred a question on whether ICE and CoreCivic have come to an agreement on the operation of the EDC. ICE did not immediately respond to the question or issue a statement about the court's decision.

