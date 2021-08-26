Federal judge sanctions Trump attorneys for spreading false election fraud claims

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday sanctioned some of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys who unsuccessfully challenged Michigan’s 2020 election results.

In a blistering 110-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker in Michigan imposed sanctions, or legal punishments, on Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers involved in making claims about election fraud in the state.

Powell, Wood and others joined a lawsuit last November alleging widespread fraud in the presidential contest in Michigan, which President Joe Biden won. Parker dismissed the lawsuit a month later because she found that it was based largely on “speculation and conjecture," according to Associated Press.

"This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” Parker wrote in her ruling on Wednesday. “It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

This is the latest instance of a Trump attorney being penalized for their role in spreading election conspiracies. In New York and Washington, D.C., former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law earlier this year because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s election loss.

Powell, who for a time was part of Trump's legal team fighting the election results, repeatedly and baselessly claimed that votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines and other fraudulent means. Powell’s lawyers, however, later admitted in a court filing defending her against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that “no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.”

Dominion has also filed defamation suits against Giuliani and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Dominion CEO John Poulos told CNBC to expect more lawsuits. The voting systems company Smartmatic has also sued Powell, Giuliani, and Fox News over their election fraud claims

Parker said the Trump attorneys exploited their privilege to spread unfounded claims about the election.

“And this case was never about fraud — it was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so."

Parker ordered the lawyers to pay Detroit's court costs and undergo 12 hours of continuing legal education, including 6 hours on election law. She's also sending a copy of her decision to state attorney grievance commissions for investigation, possible suspension, or disbarment of the lawyers.

Election experts and officials, as well as top law enforcement officials, have said the 2020 election results were accurate and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the U.S.