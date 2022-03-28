Federal judge says Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6

A federal judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Eye Opener: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars — over a joke

    Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after a joke about Smith’s wife. Also, the White House is in damage control after President Biden went off script about Vladimir Putin. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

    A federal judge on Monday asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the House panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election. “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

  • Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert Expands Role to Include Nickelodeon Studios

    Gumpert will report to Paramount Pictures Head Brian Robbins

  • Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom

    STORY: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday he was ready to move forward with a peace deal with Russia but insisted on territorial integrity of his country- after suggesting earlier he was ready for a compromise. "We have a new round of negotiations ahead. Because we seek peace - really. Without delays. I am informed that there is an opportunity and need for a face-to-face meeting... in the territory of Turkey, which is not bad. We will look at the result. Our priorities in the negotiations are known: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are beyond doubt. Effective guarantees of security for our country are mandatory. Zelenskiy’s remarks to Ukrainians came ahead of planned peace talks with Russia, to be held in person in Turkey from Monday to Wednesday. Earlier in the day Zelenskiy spoke to Russian journalists, in a video interview the Kremlin had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting. However in that call, he’d adopted a different tone... saying his country was ready to discuss a ‘neutral stance’ as part of peace deal with Russia, and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region. He spoke to the journalists in Russian: "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it.” He said he would refuse to discuss certain demands from Moscow, such as the so-called “denazification” of Ukraine. And dismissed its claims that his country had any nuclear or chemical weapon, saying, "It is a joke. There is nothing to say. There aren't any." After more than four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region. Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army there for the past eight years. Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a "special military operation" include demilitarising and "denazifying" its neighbour.Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for unprovoked invasion.

  • Human Corpse Being Transported to Funeral Home Ejected from Van in Pileup on N.J. Freeway

    The corpse was unharmed in the accident and later picked up by a different vehicle to be brought to the funeral home, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said

  • Heineken, Carlsberg join Russia business exodus

    Beer makers Heineken and Carlsberg announced Monday that they would pull out of Russia, joining a foreign business exodus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Will Smith could face assault rap for smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

    Chris Rock has declined to press charges after actor Will Smith slapped him in the face on live TV during the Oscars – but prosecutors could still bring case, experts told Fox News Digital.

  • Howard Stern says Will Smith and Donald Trump 'are the same guy' after Oscars slap

    Howard Stern says Will Smith and Donald Trump 'are the same guy' after Oscars slap

  • Judge says Trump ‘likely’ committed crimes in bid to block Biden victory

    Scheme to retain presidency ‘a coup in search of a legal theory’Trump lawyer John Eastman ordered to hand over emails Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters on 6 January last year, before the attack on the Capitol. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump appears to have committed multiple felonies as he sought to return himself to power on 6 January, a judge said in a Monday ruling that ordered the Trump lawyer John Eastman to turn over hundreds of emails to the House s

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Rosalía Gets Edgy in Rick Owens Thigh-High Platforms and Maison Margiela Tabi Boots While In Paris

    The singer took footwear's cult favorites on a recent trip to the fashion capital.

  • New plan for peace in Ukraine?

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now offering Russia a compromise to end the war, saying he’s open to keeping Ukraine out of NATO in exchange for security assurances. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.

  • What it takes to be a costume breakdown artist for movies and TV

    Breakdown artists, sometimes called agers, dyers, or textile artists, work behind the scenes to fake all the damage on a character's costume. Sarah Blostein has done the breakdown work on "The Boys," "The Strain," "Ready or Not," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Station Eleven." Because movie and TV show scenes are frequently shot out of order, sweat stains and rips have to be replicated. Sarah walked us through how to create convincing fresh and aged blood stains on a shirt, what materials look the most like dirt, and the very specific way to make a bullet hole look realistic. Check out more of Sarah Blostein's work: https://www.instagram.com/breakdownbadass/ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7952058/

  • Trump's base splinters over Ukraine

    As former President Donald Trump tries to refine his message about Russia's war against Ukraine, his base is splintered over the question of America's

  • Trump probably broke the law in an effort to obstruct Jan. 6 proceedings, judge says

    A judge in a civil suit involving the Jan. 6 committee found that former President Donald Trump "likely attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress" that day.

  • Biden unveils $5.8 trillion budget proposal with tax hikes, spending boosts

    President Biden on Monday unveiled ambitious proposals to reduce the nation's deficit over the next decade with tax hikes targeting the wealthy, while outlining boosts for military and domestic programs as part of a $5.8 trillion plan to fund the government for fiscal 2023.The White House says that the fiscal 2023 budget, which includes a tax hike on billionaires and other reforms, would reduce the deficit by over $1 trillion over the next 10...

  • How Freaked Out Should We Be About That Antarctica Ice-Shelf Collapse?

    NASA via ReutersBy Hilmar Gudmundsson, Adrian Jenkins, and Bertie MilesEast Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf—a floating platform the size of Rome—broke off the continent on March 15, 2022. Since the beginning of satellite observations in the 1970s, the tip of the shelf had been disintegrating into icebergs in a series of what glaciologists call calving events.Conger was already reduced to a 50km-long and 20km-wide strip attached to Antarctica’s vast continental ice sheet at one end and the ice-cove

  • Two small cars cut from GM lineup—is this the end of the affordable compact?

    GM is eliminating two of its best options for bargain hunters, and it could signal the demise of the affordable small car.

  • Monday Morning Quarterback: Ukraine latest; Supreme Court latest

    Republican strategist Alex Vogel and democratic strategist Bre Maxwell discuss the latest in Ukraine and what's next for Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson.

  • Look out for the lone star tick and the mysterious virus it spreads, scientist says

    We asked a University of Kentucky entomologist where lone star ticks are found, about the disease it spreads to humans and how to spot the tell-tale rash after a bite.