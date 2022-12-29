Federal judge sentences Boca Raton man to 15 months for tax evasion

A Boca Raton man who once owned a Broward County towing company was sentenced to 15 months in prison on federal charges of tax evasion.

Craig Goldstein, 60, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of tax evasion, admitting to owing the U.S. government more than $130,000.

From 2014 to 2016, Goldstein underreported his income and failed to pay federal taxes on money he received from a Personal Injury Protection kickback scheme during his time as an owner of Westway Towing, according to court records.

The Lauderdale Lakes company towed and stored disabled vehicles, including those involved in wrecks. He referred crash victims to certain attorneys and chiropractors, who would then illegally charge insurance companies for unnecessary services under Florida's PIP program, according to court documents.

He charged a fee for each patient referral, which he collected in cash and failed to report to the Internal Revenue Service.

Goldstein also failed to report that cash he received from vehicle storage lien fees and from vehicle auctions, manipulating the sales prices to reflect falsely that he made no profit, prosecutors said.

During a court hearing Dec. 19, U.S. Judge Rodney Smith imposed concurrent 15-month sentences on all three counts and ordered that Goldstein be placed on three years of supervised release upon his release.

