Federal judge sentences drug traffickers to combined 56 years in prison

Jan. 17—MIDLAND — A Midland man and woman were recently sentenced in a federal court in Midland to a combined 56 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges.

According to court documents, Nikky Nicole Lujan, 37, and Raul Gonzalez, 38, possessed and distributed more than 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around Midland. Gonzalez was also sentenced for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Midland police officers located and recovered methamphetamine, firearms, body armor, and thousands of dollars in currency while executing a search warrant at Gonzalez's residence in May 2023.

Lujan and Gonzalez both pleaded guilty to multiple counts on Sept. 20, 2023. Lujan was sentenced to prison for 340 months, just over 28 years. Gonzalez was sentenced to prison for 334 months, just under 28 years.

"I appreciate the efforts of our local law enforcement partners for disrupting the drug trafficking operations of a major meth supply chain in the Permian Basin," U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said in a press release. "The severe sentences in this case should serve as a warning to drug traffickers who operate in our communities. You will be vigorously prosecuted in this district, and you risk meeting the same demise."

"This case serves as yet another example of the outstanding working relationship established between local law enforcement and our federal partners," said Midland Police Chief Seth Herman in the release. "I commend the efforts of our Midland Division Office and their unwavering dedication to protecting citizens throughout the Permian Basin."

Midland Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Mahoney prosecuted the case.