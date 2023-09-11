Federal judge sentences Kansas City man who sold cocaine, meth, gun to undercover agent

A Kansas City man was sentenced Monday to 13 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for trafficking drugs and illegally possessing a firearm.

Richard A. Bloodsoe, 43, pleaded guilty in March to participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He also admitted to having a gun while dealing drugs, a second federal felony.

Prosecutors say Bloodsoe dealt drugs, including methamphetamine, beginning in at least July 2021.

An undercover agent met with Bloodsoe five times that year over a two-month period. On those occasions, Bloodsoe sold cocaine, meth and a pistol to the agent, according to court documents.

In December 2021, Bloodsoe ran from agents who reported seeing him perform a drug deal in a Kansas City parking lot. He was arrested after a foot chase.

Police searched his car and reported finding a backpack on the floor with a gun and several illegal narcotics, including cocaine, PCP and meth.

As part of his guilty plea, Bloodsoe admitted to working with other unnamed conspirators, including a supplier, to distribute methamphetamine in the Kansas City area.