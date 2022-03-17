Federal judge sentences Louisville man in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case to 3 years of probation

Michael Orangias, of Louisville, took a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol building the day of the riot, according to the FBI, which charged him for his participation.

A Louisville man who participated in the Jan. 6 riot last year at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation and 90 days of "home monitoring," according to court records.

Michael Orangias, a 37-year-old electrician, had pleaded guilty to demonstrating at the Capitol building, facing up to six months in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

In exchange for his plea, the government dropped other charges against him, which included entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct and entering Capitol grounds with the intent to impede government business.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, whom former President Bill Clinton nominated to the bench in 1997, agreed with the request from prosecutors for Orangias to serve three months of home detention and three years of probation. Orangias had representation appointed to him.

About a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got an anonymous tip that two employees of KCC International, an HVAC company in Louisville, took a vacation day to attend the rally in support of then-President Donald Trump, according to a criminal complaint.

Federal investigators learned Orangias also appeared as a guest on a podcast to talk about his attendance at the pro-Trump rally.

In a January 2021 episode of the "Wildly Uninteresting Podcast," Orangias said the point of the rally was to "keep America good … keeping the freedom of speech there. … If we let the left continue what they're doing, they're going to keep taking more and more."

During a phone interview with the FBI, Orangias acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the rally.

He said he left by car with a friend from Louisville the night before and arrived at 9:30 a.m.

As the rally turned into an assault on the Capitol, he and his friend followed a large group onto what he described as the "patio" to the Capitol building.

At first, Orangias denied going inside. But during a second interview — an in-person chat with an FBI agent — he admitted going into the building for about five to seven minutes, authorities said.

An image taken inside the U.S. Capitol building from the phone of Louisville resident, Michael Orangias, who was charged earlier this month for entering the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

He agreed to give the FBI videos and photos from his phone that helped identify him and showed he went inside the Capitol about 2:50 p.m. with a large crowd, panned the area with his phone and left the building at 2:55 p.m.

The mob assaulted police officers while breaching the Capitol as members of Congress sheltered from the violence that disrupted their certification of President Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Eighteen Kentuckians have been charged in the deadly riot, which saw five people die during or after the attack. About 140 officers were also injured, and at least four law enforcement personnel who defended the building later died by suicide.

Federal prosecutors have charged over 700 people from nearly every state in the riot, with about 100 receiving sentences. A congressional committee continues to investigate the events surrounding the attack.

Sarah Ladd and Kala Kachmar contributed to this story.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

