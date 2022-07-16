Federal judge sentences McAlester man to prison

Jul. 16—A McAlester man who broke into an apartment in 2018 with a gun before being hacked with a meat cleaver was sentenced to federal prison this week.

Kaleb Lee Oss, 24, was indicted in July 2021 by a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma on counts of first-degree burglary in Indian Country and attempted robbery in Indian Country.

According to a plea agreement in the case, Oss pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery charge with the first-degree burglary indictment being dismissed. Oss faced imprisonment in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for no more than 15 years and/or a fine of $250,000, along with supervised release.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White sentenced Oss to six and a half years in federal prison with three years supervised following release.

Court records in Oss' state case show he was originally sentenced in 2019 to nine years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Oss also received a 20-year suspended sentence for felony burglary in the first degree, court documents state.

Oss admits in the agreement in his federal case to forcing entry into an apartment and taking a purse from a woman "by use of force and violence" and attempting to run out "but was not able too."

An affidavit filed in the case states a fight between Oss and the woman's son began with the woman grabbing a butcher's knife and "began to hack" at Oss, which caused multiple severe lacerations to Oss.

The state charges against Oss were dismissed due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter due to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma applied to the Choctaw Nation with Oss being a Native American.

A separate indictment of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country was also dismissed per the plea agreement. In the separate case, Oss is accused of being a part of a five against one fight inside the Pittsburg County Jail with the victim suffering a fractured right orbital and a broken nose, court documents states.

Along with the prison sentence, Oss is ordered to participate in a drug and alcohol treatment program while also receiving mental health treatment.

White granted Oss' request to serve his sentence in a federal prison "as close as possible" to McAlester to facilitate family contact along with accepting a request for credit for time served.

