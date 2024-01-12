Federal judge sentences Montgomery man to 12 years in meth case

A federal judge sentenced a 38-year-old Montgomery man to 12 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute it and for having a felony and possessing a firearm.

Dock Atkinson will spend 144 months in prison, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. He will also serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence. As a man in a federal prison, Atkinson will not be eligible for parole, said Doug Howard, a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office, in an email.

Law enforcement said officers stopped Atkinson for a traffic violation Nov. 5, 2022, in Montgomery. They said they found a handgun and about 150 grams of meth.

The case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which aims to bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montgomery Police Department investigated the case.

More: Homicide Montgomery woman dies from gunshot wound Sunday

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges