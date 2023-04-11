Federal judge sentences North Texas man to 40 years for conspiracy to deal drugs

A North Texas man convicted of dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, officials said.

David Devaney Sr., 59, was sentenced Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. He and his son David Devaney Jr., 36, of Fort Worth, were found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in November. Devaney Jr. is scheduled for sentencing May 4.

Cory Litts, 36, pleaded guilty to the same charges and in April was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison, according to the release.

Lester Hayes Jr., special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas, said drug trafficking creates a dangerous culture that impacts everyone.

“As long as this illicit activity exists, we are all susceptible to the violence and societal ills of the drug trade,” he said in the release.

Devaney Sr. and his son also face capital murder charges in the June death of Kathryn Bryan, 64, of Arlington. Bryan was on her way home after work when she was struck and killed by stray gunfire exchanged among six men after a drug deal gone wrong, investigators said.

Devaney Jr. denied any involvement with the shooting, according to the release, but told law enforcement officials that his father “just kept sucking me in” to dealing drugs.