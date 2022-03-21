Federal judge sentences 'prolific drug dealer' from Boynton Beach to more than 30 years in prison

A 40-year-old Boynton Beach man on Friday was sentenced to 31½ years in prison after he was convicted by a federal jury of charges of conspiring to sell fentanyl and crystal meth he received in deliveries from FedEx.

Antony Harris, who federal prosecutors described as “a prolific drug dealer,” had previously served 38 months in prison on drug trafficking charges. He was on probation when police burst into his apartment in July 2020 and discovered his stash of illegal drugs.

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy discovered his illicit operation while inspecting packages at the FedEx sorting facility in West Palm Beach, court records show. Noticing a suspicious box, Sgt. Anthony Combs asked a dog that is trained to detect narcotics to sniff it. His suspicions were confirmed, records show.

The package, which contained about 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, was tracked to Harris’ apartment in Boynton Beach. Inside, deputies found additional drugs along with $8,100 in Western Union money orders and jewelry, including a Rolex watch and diamond stud earrings, valued at more than $121,000, court records show.

During a trial in October in Fort Lauderdale, federal prosecutors said Harris regularly received packages from FedEx and UPS that contained fentanyl and crystal meth. The packages were shipped from California to others who worked with Harris. He distributed them to street dealers throughout the county.

In addition to Harris, other people pleaded guilty to narcotics charges in connection of with what prosecutors described as a drug ring. David Andrew Romario Chin received a 12 1/2-year sentence. Marcello Marquise Jeter received a 15 ½-year term. Ryan Tyler Khan is to remain in custody for 12 ½ years.

