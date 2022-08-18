Federal judge sets bail conditions, appearance bond for Avon woman in drug case

Aug. 18—BANGOR — A federal judge set bail conditions Wednesday for an Avon woman accused of using and maintaining drug premises between March 1 and July 17, 2020.

Brandice "Brandi"M. Dotolo, 39, waived a preliminary hearing on the charge. She appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Nivison by videoconference with her appointed defense attorney, Matthew Erickson of Brewer.

According to a federal complaint, Dotolo "did unlawfully and knowingly open, lease, rent, use and maintain a place at 887 River Road (in Avon) for the purpose of distributing and using cocaine base (also known as crack cocaine) and heroin, both controlled substances," in violation of federal law.

Nivison told Dotolo that a conviction on the charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000, and three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Heimbach said the federal government was not seeking detention but added a bail condition that Dotolo live at a residence approved by U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services.

She also must submit to bail supervision by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office.

Dotolo is not to use any nonprescribed or illicit drugs while on bail. She also cannot use or possess marijuana regardless of state law or if prescribed because it is against federal law, Nivison said. She also must submit to testing for a prohibited substance if required by the pretrial services office or supervising officer.

She also must not have contact with any person who is or may be a victim or witness in the investigation or prosecution, including related defendants.

Nivison also set a $2,500 bond to assure Dotolo appears in court when required.

The state dismissed two charges of aggravated trafficking in cocaine and heroin on Aug. 8 because of the pending federal investigation.

Dotolo is one of three defendants indicted in March 2021 on the same charges and a criminal forfeiture. The two co-defendants had similar charges dismissed by the state because of a pending federal investigation. However, the cases have not appeared on the federal court's online system.

Dotolo was issued a summons on the federal charge Aug. 11.

Franklin County Sheriff's Detective Stephen Charles led a multijurisdiction law enforcement team in executing a search warrant July 17, 2020, at the River Road residence.

An affidavit was filed in federal court Aug. 3 by Scott Rochefort, a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who investigated the case and was on the team that executed the search warrant. Among the items seized were baggies containing more than 30 grams of cocaine base or a mixture, and more than 80 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, straws, hypodermic needles, a digital scale, and over $6,000 in U.S. currency, according to the affidavit.

During an interview, Dotolo allegedly disclosed that she "permitted individuals to sell drugs out of the home, including 'crack' and heroin. She was an addict and received heroin or fentanyl, which she split with (an unnamed resident) who lived at the home in exchange for allowing the individuals to sell from her home," according to the affidavit.