Federal judge sets new date for guilty plea of Covington Twp. woman for role in widespread burglary ring

Jun. 30—The Covington Twp. woman scheduled to enter a guilty plea Friday for her role in a widespread burglary ring will now do so a week later.

The date of Dawn Trotta's hearing was moved to Wednesday, according to an order U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion signed this week. Her attorney, Joseph D'Andrea, said he is scheduled to be out of state Friday, prompting the move.

She now will appear in federal court the same day her brother, Thomas, 48, of Moscow, is expected to enter a guilty plea for his role in the conspiracy.

The Trotta siblings are among nine people charged in connection with 18 heists across six states between 1999 and 2019, including thefts of Christy Mathewson memorabilia from Keystone College in 1999, artwork from Everhart Museum in 2005 and Art Wall Jr. trophies from Scranton Country Club in 2011. The stolen items, valuing millions of dollars, included antique guns and coins, sports trophies, Yogi Berra's World Series rings, championship belts, artwork and jewelry. Many items that contained precious metals were melted down and sold for pennies on the dollar in New York City.

Still scheduled to plead guilty Friday are: Francesco "Frank" Tassiello, 50, of Scranton; Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Twp.; and Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst Twp.

Those indicted for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork and other crimes are Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst Twp., a fugitive; Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow; and brothers Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Twp.; and Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook Twp.

The Atsus brothers and Boland pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Their trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 30.

Dawn Trotta, 51, also has a criminal case from 2019 in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas. D'Andrea said he and county prosecutors are working to resolve the case.

In that case, county detectives allege she used her job as a title insurance agent and as chief operating officer of a Clifton Twp. title to steal nearly $130,000 from business escrow accounts, court filings show.

In county court, Trotta is charged with theft and related counts.

In federal court, she is charged in a criminal information with a felony count of conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment and disposal of major artwork, and interstate transportation of stolen property.

A garage she owned had been one of the locations used by the conspiracy — which totaled nine members — to itemize, distribute and break down valuables stolen from museums, sports halls of fame and other establishments in six states.

Trotta rented vehicles from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport for conspirators to use during two break-ins in 2015 and 2016, according to the criminal information.

Contact the writer:

jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187;

@jkohutTT on Twitter.