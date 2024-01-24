Federal judge sides with Delaware DOJ, returning Cabela's investigating to state courts

Delaware can continue investigating Cabela's for lax storage and shoplifting prevention practices that the state Department of Justice started last year after half a million rounds of ammunition were stolen from its Christiana Mall store, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews also ordered that the state DOJ's case can return to Delaware state courts, where stronger laws about gun dealer conduct apply. Andrews also awarded legal fees to the state, which will be determined at a later date.

"I'm grateful to the court for its ruling and glad that Cabela's legal games continue to be unsuccessful," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "Almost a year into this investigation, Cabela's is still evading basic questions and trying to hide the truth. Every round of ammunition that walked out of that store is capable of ending a life, and Cabela's apparently casual attitude about that fact raises serious questions about just how pervasive their issues were.

"Gun dealers need to take reasonable steps to prevent gun violence — we are still waiting for evidence that Cabela's did. We're looking forward to stating our case in Superior Court."

Cabela's parent company, the Great American Outdoors Group, could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Jennings announced last summer the state DOJ was asking the Delaware Superior Court to enforce a subpoena against Cabela's seeking information about ammunition shoplifted from its Christiana location. Investigators believe that at least 500,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from Cabela’s in less than a year and that a substantial portion of it was sold to violent criminals and drug dealers in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

How the investigation began

The state DOJ began investigating Cabela's early last year after receiving reports of thefts of significant quantities of ammunition.

One of the people interviewed by a DOJ special investigator was 39-year-old Danielle M. Brookens, who'd been arrested in December 2022 for stealing from Cabela's. During a March interview, Brookens told the special investigator that she shoplifted half a million rounds of ammunition from the Christiana Mall store over a year's time.

"It was easy to steal ammunition out in the open shelves and the security was lacking," is the reason Brookens gave for shoplifting from the store, according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Brookens explained that on more than 20 occasions, she would place boxes of ammo in a shopping cart covered by her coat. She added others were also shoplifting ammunition from the store and that they had been doing so before she started stealing from them in December 2021.

Shoppers visit an ammunition rack at Cabela's on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

While she told investigators she was "well known to employees and at least one supervisor" who saw her often in the store, "they did not typically confront her or take action to prevent her shoplifting."

She said she would sell the ammo at about a third of its retail price to Delaware pawn shops. She would also sell ammo to "gang-related individuals" in Philadelphia and Dover, making more than $100,000.

