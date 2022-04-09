Federal judge signals Jan. 6-related legal challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy may move forward

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A lawsuit argues Greene's involvement in the Jan. 6 attack disqualifies her from government office.

A federal judge said she would issue a ruling next week if the challenge may proceed, CNN reported.

A similar suit was brought against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, but it was shut down in federal court.

A federal judge signaled in a Friday hearing that she may allow a Jan. 6-related constitutional challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy for office to proceed, CNN reported.

The suit currently pending against Greene alleges that the Georgia representative, through her actions leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, "aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and rendering her ineligible under state and federal law to be a candidate for such office."

Federal Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia said during a hearing on Friday she would issue a ruling on whether the complaint could proceed by Monday, CNN reported.

A similar challenge brought against Rep. Madison Cawthorne was recently dismissed in federal court, a fact CNN reported Judge Totenberg expressed she had "significant questions and concerns" over.

Judge Totenberg's ruling on the challenge will come just two days before a Georgia state judge plans to hold a hearing to address whether Greene engaged in or aided the insurrection and if that disqualifies her from office.

