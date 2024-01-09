Federal judge temporarily blocks Ohio’s new social media parental consent law

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the new Ohio law that limits children’s social media access.

As News Center 7 previously reported on Friday, NetChoice, which represents Meta and TikTok, filed a lawsuit against the State of Ohio. The group asked the court to stop the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act from going into effect while the lawsuit moves through the legal system.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Group representing Meta, TikTok sues Ohio over new law limiting kids’ use of social media

The group further claimed that the law “violates constitutional rights” and “rips away parent’s authority.”

On Monday night, the group took to social media to announce the judge’s ruling.

NetChoice is excited to announce that Ohio's Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act has been temporarily halted ahead of our hearing for a formal preliminary injunction against the law in NetChoice v. Yost on February 7, 2024.



The written order will be issued by the… — NetChoice (@NetChoice) January 8, 2024

Following the written order being issued, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted released statements about the decision, both saying they were “disappointed” with the ruling.

“The negative effects that social media sites and apps have on our children’s mental health have been well documented, and this law was one way to empower parents to have a role in their kids’ digital lives. I am disappointed in this injunction and hope it will be lifted as the case further proceeds so these important protections for children can take effect,” DeWine said.

>> RELATED: Minors will soon need parental consent to create social media accounts

Husted said the “big-tech companies” involved in the lawsuit “were included in the legislative process to make sure the law was clear and easy to implement, but now they claim the law is unclear. They were disingenuous participants in the process and have no interest in protecting children.”

The law, which forces social media platforms to get formal consent from parents before a child under 16 can create a social media account, was set to take effect on Jan. 15.