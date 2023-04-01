Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee drag ban

A federal judge in Tennessee has issued a temporary restraining order against the impending "drag ban" after siding with Friends of George's, a Memphis-based LGBTQ theatre group that filed suit against the state.

Friends of George's filed the lawsuit on March 27; the case advanced rapidly through federal court. Judge Thomas Parker heard three hours of arguments Thursday, and agreed the law as written is too vague, and leaves the door open for differing outcomes based a person's assessment of what is, and isn't, obscene.

"A law is unconstitutionally vague if individuals of “common intelligence must necessarily guess at its meaning and differ as to its application," Parker wrote in the 15-page decision.

The order will be in place for at least 14 days, though an extension is possible. The new law was to go into effect Saturday.

Drag, the suit said, has endless iterations and historical precedence all the way back to ancient Greek theatrical productions or more infamously, plays authored by William Shakespeare that featured only male actors.

The category of performance has been targeted on a whole, the suit argued, even though there are endless iterations of drag performance.

"Drag is not a new art form; nor is it inherently – or even frequently – indecent," the suit read.

“I have no objection to the temporary restraining order. There has been much concern and confusion about the law from the community. This will allow the court to clarify the scope, application, and constitutionality of the statute. It’s important to understand the scope of this law so that it doesn’t have a harmful effect on constitutionally protected expression," said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy before Thursday's hearing.

Mulroy then reiterated his position in court Thursday.

Mulroy's office has said it will enforce the law but that drag shows would not be a priority. He is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The law doesn't outright ban drag performances in Tennessee, but it does deem "male and female impersonators" as adult cabaret performers. It also bans "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors" from taking place on public property and in the presence of minors under 18.

Violation of the law carries a Class A misdemeanor on first offense and a Class E felony on subsequent offenses.

