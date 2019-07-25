Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration's 9-day-old asylum rule

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would prevent most migrants from claiming political asylum.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco temporarily halts the policy and came just hours after another federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled in the opposite way.

Under the policy proposed July 15, migrants who pass through another country first are ineligible for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. A Honduran who passed through Guatemala and Mexico before reaching the U.S. would not be able to seek asylum, for example.

Tigar said the policy could expose migrants to violence and abuse and deny their rights under international law. He acknowledged the surge of migrants from Central America in the past year but said the rule contradicts existing asylum laws.

“Under our laws, the right to determine whether a particular group of applicants is categorically barred from eligibility for asylum is conferred on Congress,” Tigar wrote.

Last year, the judge appointed by former President Barack Obama blocked another Trump policy on asylum, writing President Donald Trump "may not rewrite the immigration laws."

The opposite ruling earlier Wednesday came from U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee. Before leaving to a fundraiser, Trump told reporters the decision to deny challengers a preliminary injunction and let the policy stand was a "tremendous ruling."

“We appreciate it," Trump said. "We respect the courts very much. That helps us very much at the border.”

The organizations challenging the rule – the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Constitutional Rights – praised the California judge's decision to block the asylum policy.

"We will continue to fight this draconian policy as well as the myriad of others through which the Trump administration continues to wage war on asylum-seekers and our nation’s asylum system,” said Melissa Crow, an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

