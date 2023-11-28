Federal judge unseals ‘damning’ complaint against Facebook, Instagram parent Meta

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

BONTA HIGHLIGHTS ‘DAMNING’ REPORT ON META

The federal judge overseeing the California-led, multi-state lawsuit against Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unsealed most of the complaint against the social media giant, revealing details based on internal company documents.

They show that company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg vetoed a proposal to ban image filters that simulate the effects of plastic surgery, despite a contingent at the company arguing that the filters can harm users’ mental health, particularly for women and girls.

They also include documents showing that, despite public statements to the contrary, Meta does prioritize user engagement time on its platforms, setting goals of “time spent” and tracking engagement metrics.

One detail raised in the unsealed complaint alleged that Meta, despite a policy requiring users to be 13 or older, is aware that many are 10 to 12 years old and that the company unlawfully collects their personal information.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed in a statement Monday to “vigorously prosecute” the company over these matters.

“Meta knows that what it is doing is bad for kids — period. Thanks to our unredacted federal complaint, it is now there in black and white, and it is damning,” Bonta said.

A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to The Bee’s request for comment by deadline.

SENATE REPUBLICANS URGE NEWSOM TO FIGHT INCOME-BASED UTILITY CHARGES

The California Senate Republican Caucus is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to change course and work to either repeal or amend a 2022 law, AB 205, authorizing the California Public Utilities Commission to implement income-based charges for utility services next July.

In a letter, the caucus notes that misgivings among lawmakers have grown since it first opposed the measure last April.

“Six months later, 22 Democrat(sic) members of the Assembly and one of the Senate have now also raised similar concerns about implementing an income-graduated fixed charge,” the letter reads.

The letter called the law the result of a rushed, party-line vote in a 2022 budget trailer bill.

“For years, our caucus has advocated against adopting significant policy changes in budget bills, particularly since very little deliberation, discussion, or debate on the policy occurs,” the letter reads.

Senate Republicans argue that “a change of this magnitude” should be the subject of greater legislative vetting, and they call for the law to be delayed, or suspended, until its impacts can be further assessed.

“The bottom line, Governor, is that the members of the Senate Republican Caucus have been making bipartisan attempts for months to resolve the problems caused by AB 205. It appears that several Assembly Democrats are now willing to join in this effort,” the letter reads.

Three utility companies — including Pacific Gas & Electric — have proposed implementing income-based fees, but that proposal must be approved by the CPUC, which has until July 1, 2024, to render a decision, according to CalMatters.

CalMatters reports that the proposed fee structure would save low-income customers about $300 a year, while costing households making more than $180,000 an average of $500 more a year.

It also comes as the CPUC approved a PG&E rate hike, which goes into effect Jan. 1.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When you take public transportation on your way to chair an oversight hearing on the future of public transportation.”

- Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, sharing a selfie on the train to a meeting of the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit, which he chairs, via Threads.

Best of The Bee:

Sacramento’s city attorney has fired back at Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho’s threat to file criminal charges over the city’s homeless crisis, accusing him of “baseless allegations” and a politically motivated campaign against Mayor Darrell Steinberg, via Sam Stanton .

For every one person who exits homelessness in Sacramento County, three more people become unhoused. This severe and worsening crisis commands vast resources from local government agencies. The Sacramento Bee submitted a California Public Records Act request for documentation of county government spending on homelessness, which in the 2022-23 fiscal year was $177.5 million. In response to that request, the county provided three charts, via Ariane Lange .

Despite all the Democratic star power in the frantic California Senate race, it’s very possible a Republican could wind up as one of the top two in next year’s primary, via David Lightman.