Federal judge unseals FBI's Mar-a-Lago search warrant, revealing new details
A federal judge has unsealed the search warrant that authorized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. The document reveals highly-classified documents were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, and indicates it's part of an investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports, and then criminal defense attorney Joseph Tully joins CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge with more on the significance.