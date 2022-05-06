Federal judge unsure prison can care for Windsor drug dealer

May 6—When defense lawyers plead with federal judges not to send their clients to prison because of medical problems, the answer is often that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons offers assurances that it can provide proper care.

But one federal judge, Janet C. Hall, made clear during a hearing via teleconference Thursday that she isn't so sure that is true, at least in the case of one defendant she sentenced, Timothy Charlemagne, 46, of Windsor.

RELEASE SOUGHT

DEFENDANT: Timothy Charlemagne, 46, of Windsor.

CRIME: Drug sales believed to have played a part in the death of Michael Yuscavitch, 35, of Enfield in 2015.

ISSUES: Can federal prisons meet Charlemagne's complex medical needs? Should he serve out his 41-month prison sentence?

Hall imposed a 41-month prison sentence on Charlemagne in 2020 for drug sales believed to have played a part in the death of Michael Yuscavitch of Enfield at age 35 on April 11, 2015.

Charlemagne, who is obese and has severe diabetes and high blood pressure, has experienced a deteriorating medical condition in prison, leading to the amputation of all the toes on his right foot, according to Federal Defender Terence Ward.

Ward is seeking compassionate release for Charlemagne, arguing that the Bureau of Prisons can't provide him with adequate medical care and that he needs to be in the community, treated by the providers he saw before he was incarcerated.

When Charlemagne was sentenced, Ward gave the judge a letter from Charlemagne's podiatrist warning that he had "chronic ulcerations under both of his feet and at the ends of both of his big toes that require routine care."

Although Ward made sure prison officials had that letter, he said he could find no indication in Charlemagne's medical records that he ever saw a podiatrist while in prison. He said Charlemagne has been told that if he needs another amputation, it would be from the knee down.

But Charlemagne's medical condition isn't the sole issue the judge has to weigh.

Yuscavitch's mother, Nanci Lawlor, has been a vigorous advocate for holding Charlemagne criminally accountable for her son's death throughout the investigation and prosecution, both of which took years, and his current incarceration.

Lawlor is a nurse and made clear during Thursday's hearing that she sympathizes with Charlemagne's need for care. But she said, "I believe he should serve his sentence if he gets the proper care."

Her view is driven by strong emotion.

"He was my favorite," she said tearfully of her late son. "He was my baby, and I don't have him."

Charlemagne, who participated in the hearing by telephone from the Schuylkill Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania, took a generally low-key attitude but told the judge near the end of the hearing, "I don't want to die."

Prosecutor Jocelyn Courtney Kaoutzanis' position is that Charlemagne can receive the care he needs if he is transferred to the Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts. But she acknowledged that he is on a waiting list and that there is no "exact timeframe" for when he may be transferred.

The judge didn't make an immediate decision Thursday but said she intends to do so soon. She expressed skepticism that the prison system can act fast enough to meet Charlemagne's medical needs.

