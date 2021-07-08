Federal jurors convict Georgia man of Fairmont woman's drug overdose death

Jul. 8—CLARKSBURG — A 7-day federal trial ended in a conviction Wednesday for a Georgia man accused of causing the death of a Fairmont woman in August 2019.

A federal jury found Seddrick Damond Banks, 28, of Cartersville, Georgia, guilty of drug distribution resulting in death and a number of other charges in the trial presided by U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh.

The jury deliberated for two hours before handing down a guilty verdict for one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances; one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine — aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride — aiding and abetting; one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl — aiding and abetting; one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; and one count of accessory after the fact to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Banks trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018.

Prosecutors told jurors that Banks would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Banks and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on Aug. 9, 2019, Terrick Robinson, a co-conspirator, distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to her autopsy, was determined to be an independent sufficient cause of Dubois' death.

The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Banks assisted Robinson in taking the body of the victim to Georgia, where they dismembered the body and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill near Cartersville, Georgia.

"This horrific and heinous crime is more than just a drug trafficking case. Banks and his co-conspirators not only preyed on our neighbors with the drugs they were selling, they allowed a young woman to die and disposed of her without any regard or respect for her life. While this outcome won't bring Courtney back, we hope it will give her family some peace as justice has prevailed," said Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Banks faces up to life imprisonment and millions of dollars in fines for the various charges. For the charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a $500,000.

Two of the co-conspirators in this case have pled guilty.

William Gregory Chappell, age 34, of Cartersville, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in February 2019. Joel Jimenez, age 39, also of Cartersville, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances in October 2019. Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia.

Another defendant in this case, Terrick Robinson, age 36, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years after being found guilty after a nine-day trial of a multiple charges related this case.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.