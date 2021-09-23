Federal jury acquits former Kentucky basketball star of tax crime charges

A federal jury on Thursday acquitted former University of Kentucky and NBA basketball player Randolph Morris of several tax crimes.

Morris was charged with three counts of wire fraud and eight counts of making false statements after he failed to report millions of dollars of foreign income while he played professional basketball in China from 2010 to 2017. Morris didn’t deny that he left the income off his taxes, but a jury ultimately ruled he didn’t intentionally defraud the United States.

“It was my understanding that that money was already taxed,” Morris said in court testimony when he took the stand to defend himself.

Morris said he thought his Chinese income was already taxed because his agent told him so. Morris said he signed with the Beijing Ducks in China in part because he was told the Ducks would handle all his taxes on his behalf.

In reality, the Ducks were only paying taxes to the Chinese government on Morris’ behalf. The organization was not paying U.S. taxes. Morris’ contract stated that the team would handle all Chinese taxes but didn’t specify how any additional taxes would be handled.

Emails filed into court record indicated that Morris tried several times to get tax documents from the Ducks so he could pass them along to his accountant to properly report his income. But he didn’t get those documents, he said.

Morris’ attorney, Patrick Mullin, told jurors that suggesting Morris “concocted a scheme” to defraud the U.S. “is not what happened here.”

Prosecutors argued unsuccessfully that even if Morris couldn’t get those tax documents, he still made the decision to not report his income. That’s still illegal, even if he had trouble getting his tax documents from China, argued William Moyhnahan an attorney for the United States.

“He just stopped trying” to report his overseas income, Moynahan said in court arguments.

“It can’t be that he just forgot” to report the money on his taxes, Moynahan said.

Morris’ trial featured three days of arguments from attorneys and testimony from witnesses. Morris’ wife, Andrea Morris, testified to how terrifying it was to have the IRS investigating the family. She also testified that the Morris’ never intended to do anything wrong.