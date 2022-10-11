Federal jury awards fired Allegheny County Jail guard $1.2 million

Over $1.2 million was awarded to a fired Allegheny County Jail employee in his federal employment case against the jail.

Jeffrey Kengerski had been employed at the jail for 13 years and oversaw its highest-security areas.

On Oct. 7, the jury ruled that Kengerski was fired after he reported racist comments and text messages from a member of Jail Warden Orlando Harper’s senior command staff.

Kengerski said he was harassed by co-workers after making the report. He claimed he got racist hang-up calls, was physically threatened and was falsely accused of misconduct.

“I am ecstatic about the verdict. It has been a difficult eight years for me and my family, but I knew that if I didn’t fight back, the harassers would win,” Kengerski stated in a news release.

The jury awarded $930,529 to Kengerski, and the county is also responsible for paying his attorneys’ fees and costs, making the award total more than $1.2 million.

