Federal jury awards man $2 million after being shot in the back multiple times by Milwaukee police in 2014

A federal jury awarded Joseph Walker, right, $2 million after being shot by Milwaukee police in 2014. He is pictured here with attorneys Nate Cade, Samantha Baker and Emil Ovbiagele.

A federal jury ruled Friday that the city of Milwaukee must pay $2 million to Joseph Walker, a man who was shot multiple times in the back by Milwaukee police in 2014.

Walker, 40, will be awarded $1 million for an excessive force claim and another $1 million for officers' failure to intervene.

Walker was in part represented by Emil Ovbiagele, Milwaukee Bar Association president and founder of OVB Law & Consulting. He said Friday's ruling is "a reminder that with great power, comes great responsibility."

"A reminder that no individual deserves to suffer the injustice of being shot in the back on the front porch of their home, especially at the hands of law enforcement officers, who are entrusted to protect the communities they serve," he said.

According to court documents, Walker was shot on April 6, 2014. Officers used force against Walker, believing he was holding a gun, and for making threats to relatives during a "psychotic episode" after running out of prescribed medication.

Walker was shot multiple times by four Milwaukee police officers. He denies ever holding a gun.

"During trial, it was revealed that on April 6, 2014, in response to a mental health (crisis) call, officers devised a 'fundamentally flawed' plan that resulted in the shooting of our client in his back," Ovbiagele said.

"12 shots were fired. One hit Mr. Walker. The evidence revealed that at the time of the shooting, Mr. Walker posed no threats to officers or anyone else."

A jury agreed with the defense. "The Jury was able to sift through the facts and recognize the clear injustice done to an individual who was wrongfully harmed," Ovbiagele said. "It’s a testament to the power of truth and the critical role of a conscientious jury in our legal system."

"After 3,526 days, Joseph Walker can finally rest," he added. "... In a time where there is so much doubt in humanity, the jury showed compassion but more importantly, they upheld the constitution, and they affirmed that nobody is above the law."

Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer and Milwaukee police did not immediately respond for comment.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jury awards man $2 million after being shot by Milwaukee police