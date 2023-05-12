Federal jury convicts Bahamian citizen Raymond Saunders of smuggling migrants on a yacht

FORT PIERCE – A federal jury Friday convicted a boat captain of seven felonies related to a February attempt to smuggle 78 undocumented migrants into the United States who were apprehended on a yacht off Hutchinson Island near Sailfish Point in Martin County, court records show.

The same jury seated in Fort Pierce on Monday acquitted Bahamian citizen Raymond Saunders of 71 federal offenses stemming from the Feb. 22 incident involving a 50-foot vessel named “Alpha” that had aboard three Bahamians, one Dominican and 74 Haitians, according to a March 7 federal indictment.

At the time, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder called the smuggling incident at the St. Lucie Inlet, “the largest number of migrants on a single vessel intercepted in Martin County waterways in the county’s history.”

The group of Haitians included six children, Homeland Security Investigations Agent Joshua Woodbury reported in a criminal complaint.

Records show Woodbury appeared as a government witness against Saunders during the trial, which included testimony from his codefendant Carlos Rodriguez-Rodriguez, a Dominican, who pleaded guilty to three felonies on April 19.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 59 undocumented migrants were detained Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2023 as the group came ashore in a yacht. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the incident, public information officer Nestor Yglesias confirmed.

Smuggling intercepted

A federal indictment accused Saunders and Rodriguez-Rodriguez − both previously deported from the United States − of navigating the yacht from the Bahamas to the St. Lucie Inlet, where it was boarded by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marine Interdiction agents.

When agents spotted the vessel, they deployed blue lights and repeatedly blasted a siren to get the attention of the boat’s captain seen on the flybridge, Woodbury reported.

Once aboard, agents opened the main cabin door and “noticed a very large group of individuals hiding,” with Rodriguez in the flybridge area.

Saunders, agents noted, was found in a front compartment of the boat “with packing tape around his face, thigh area and feet, but none securing his hands, wrists or arms.”

He immediately said he "was placed in restraints and forced into the cabin," however, agents were suspicious of his story.

Story continues

“Agents did not observe any physical marks or bumps on Saunders, indicating a struggle as he claimed,” the criminal complaint stated, “nor were his hands bound.”

All 78 people aboard were transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

A search of the vessel “found only a single personal flotation device aboard,” agents reported.

Rodriguez later told agents they departed Nassau, Bahamas Feb. 22 and as they neared Hutchinson Island, they saw law enforcement patrolling nearby. According to agents, Rodriguez said as they drew near their boat, Saunders told him “don’t call me captain anymore.”

Saunders then “grabbed a sweatshirt, a roll of packing tape and disappeared in front of the boat in a small door by the refrigerator.”

In a statement to agents, Saunders said he was “only going to Freeport from Nassau and when they got to the Freeport area, he wanted to get off the boat, but was punched and bear hugged by the ‘Black dude’ and the Dominican, after which they taped his mouth, hands, thighs and feet together.”

He claimed he was pushed into a forward cabin before the boat set out for the United States.

Agents though, confirmed Saunders had made the trip before, and was apprehended in September 2022. He was released from custody because of a bed shortage at the Krome Detention Center in Miami, and he voluntarily returned to the Bahamas.

Federal convictions

Saunders and Rodriguez were initially charged with 76 counts of “alien smuggling for the purpose of profit or financial gain.”

Jurors on Friday found Saunders not guilty on 70 of those counts, but convicted him of a total of seven felonies, including illegal reentry after deportation.

Saunders, who did not testify at trial, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

In a deal struck with federal prosecutors, Rodriguez-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three counts of “alien smuggling for the purpose of profit or financial gain” and one count of illegal reentry after deportation.

The government is expected to drop 73 counts at time of his sentencing on June 29.

Records show Rodriguez-Rodriguez faces a maximum punishment of 40 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $750,000.

Both men face automatic deportation upon release from prison.

