Federal jury convicts Clarksville man of kidnapping and stalking, facing up to life in prison

A Clarksville man was convicted this week by a federal jury in connection with crossing state lines to kidnap, shoot, and stalk his ex-girlfriend and her family.

After a six-day trial, Keaton L. Walls of Clarksville was convicted on four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

In November 2016, Walls, 37, drove to Mississippi armed with an AK-47 style automatic rifle and fired at least 10 shots inside a home where his ex-girlfriend lived with several of her family members.

Four of the seven people inside the home suffered gunshot wounds, according to a news release. One of the victims lost a leg due to the injuries sustained from the shooting.

Walls fled the scene before police arrived.

Two years later, in April 2018, investigators said Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her five-year-old daughter and boyfriend at gunpoint from their Memphis apartment.

Walls forced the woman to drive his vehicle to a location where he retrieved an AK-47 style rifle before returning to her Memphis home. There, he forced her to lock her daughter inside the apartment by herself.

"He then ordered her to drive to a house in Marshall County, Mississippi, where Walls’ relative lived," the news release said.

Sports news: Kenwood hires five-year assistant Jarhett Snead as new football coach

COVID: Over 50? You qualify for a second booster

"During the drive, Walls threatened to kill both victims and hit them with one of his two pistols. When they arrived at the house, Walls forced both victims out of the car, onto their knees and fired three gunshots past their heads."

He eventually forced the woman to drive the car into Shelby County. That's when officers were able to stop the car and finally arrest Walls, rescuing both victims.

Walls' sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 8, before United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes, Jr.

Story continues

He faces up to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville man convicted of kidnapping, stalking ex and family