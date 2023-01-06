Federal jury convicts Gastonia man on drug distribution charges

A federal jury in Charlotte convicted a Gastonia man on drug distribution charges after a three-day trial that ended Thursday.

Kenter O'Neal Ruff, 43, was convicted of four counts of distribution of cocaine base. Ruff remains in federal custody. A sentencing date has not been set, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On multiple occasions between October 2020 and April 2021, Ruff sold cocaine base to an individual cooperating with law enforcement, according to filed court documents, evidence introduced at trial and witness testimony.

At the time, Ruff was on supervised release stemming from a prior federal drug conviction and hadadditional state convictions related to drug trafficking and drug possession.

Gastonia Police and the FBI took part in the investigation into Ruff's drug distribution operation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation that aims to identify and dismantle criminal organizations using a multi-agency approach.

