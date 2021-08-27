Federal jury convicts Lumberton gang member of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon

Aug. 27—RALEIGH — A Lumberton man faces a minimum of 15 years in jail after being convicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A federal jury convicted Emanuel Mann Billings on Wednesday, according to a release issued Thursday by G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The verdict was accepted by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Billings is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, an officer with the Lumberton Police Department observed a red Nissan Rogue fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer approached the vehicle and contacted Billings, who was driving. Billings admitted that he ran the stop sign. The officer then took his identification and learned Billings was a convicted felon.

The officer again approached the vehicle and asked whether Billings possessed anything illegal in the vehicle. Billings admitted that he had a firearm stored in the vehicle's center console.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers were able to review open-sourced social media that showed Billings had been in possession of the firearm for months.

Law enforcement also learned that Billings was associated with the street gang, Folk Nation. Billings had previously been convicted of multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and assault inflicting physical injury of a detention employee.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Chad Rhoades and John Harris are prosecuting the case.