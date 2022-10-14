Federal jury convicts man in Lowndes drug case

Oct. 14—VALDOSTA — A Brooks County resident was convicted by a federal jury on drug charges earlier this month, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using a drug-involved premises, the statement said.

Daise faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, a $1,000,000 maximum fine for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a $500,000 maximum fine for maintaining and using a drug-involved premises, justice department officials said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Daise's apartment on West Hill Avenue in Valdosta on Nov. 19, 2019. Daise was on probation at the time for a prior state felony, according to court documents.

Officers recovered 48 grams of powder cocaine, evidence of crack-cocaine production, a loaded firearm stolen from Tifton and ammunition, according to the statement.

Daise's cellular phone had communications about him selling drugs to others and meeting in the Valdosta apartment complex's parking lot to conduct the transactions, as well as photographs of guns and narcotics on his phone.

Daise had multiple prior felony convictions at the state level including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Lowndes County Superior Court and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Brooks County Superior Court, according to the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.