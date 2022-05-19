Federal jury convicts North Idaho man of smuggling methamphetamine across the border

May 18—A federal jury in Idaho last week found a Hope man guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in a scheme that involved smuggling the drug in shampoo containers to U.S. territories.

Sean R. Watham was convicted of a single count of conspiracy to distribute the drug on Friday following a six-day trial earlier this month in Coeur d'Alene. Wathen, along with three others, was indicted in June 2020 after federal investigators discovered a smuggling operation that involved flying to Guam and Palau to sell the drugs.

Watham's codefendants took plea deals and have already been sentenced to federal prison for their role in the scheme. Morgan Kenney, 36, received a 52-month sentence in July. Zachary Craig Carlson, 31, received a 37-month sentence, also in July. Larry Junior Highbroom, 37, was sentenced to eight years in prison in February.

Watham is scheduled for sentencing in August, where he faces an up to 20-year prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Idaho. He was listed in custody of the Kootenai County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.