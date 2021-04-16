Federal jury convicts Red Springs man of firearm offense

Apr. 16—RALEIGH — A Red Springs man was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury for the charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced the conviction of Jonathan Revels, 57. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the verdict. Revels is set to be sentenced during the July 2021 term of court.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on Sept. 4, 2016, members of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the Red Springs Police Department responded to shots fired on Kate Denny Road. Officers learned during the investigation that Revels was involved in the shooting. Video evidence showed that Revels brought a firearm to the altercation. The firearm was later recovered by law enforcement.

Prior to the Sept. 4, 2016, altercation Revels had been convicted in federal court and sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Red Springs Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorneys Chad Rhoades and Brandon Boykin prosecuted the case.