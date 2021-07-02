Federal jury convicts Spokane man of illegally possessing gun, ammunition

Jul. 1—A federal jury convicted a Spokane man of illegally possessing a handgun and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in his home near the Garland district earlier this year.

Randy D. McReynolds, 50, was found guilty Wednesday of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition following a three-day trial in Spokane. McReynolds is in custody of the Spokane County Jail and his sentencing, where he will face up to 10 years in prison, has been scheduled for October.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms found a Ruger revolver and the ammunition in a backpack at McReynolds' home in the 4000 block of North Ash Street in March, according to court records. The search was prompted by probation officers, following McReynolds' imprisonment on drug trafficking charges that ended in 2018.

McReynolds argued at trial that the gun and ammunition did not belong to him. He has notified U.S. District Court Senior Judge William Fremming Nielsen that he will seek a new trial.

The jury deliberated for a little more than four hours before delivering its verdict Wednesday, according to court records.