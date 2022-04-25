Federal jury convicts St. Paul felon for illegal possession of a firearm
A St. Paul man arrested in June for pointing a gun at a motorist on the Robert Street Bridge was convicted in federal court last week of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A jury found Samson Diamonte Xavior-Smith, 27, guilty of the charge Thursday following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel in St. Paul. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.
According to the evidence, St. Paul police on June 25 received a 911 call that a pedestrian, who was later identified as Xavior-Smith, had pointed a gun at the driver of a stopped vehicle on the bridge. Officers responded to the scene and after a foot chase arrested Xavior-Smith at the intersection of Fourth and Cedar streets.
During the chase, officers saw Xavior-Smith drop something into a trash can, which was also recorded on city surveillance cameras. Officers recovered a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol from the trash can, and testing found Xavior-Smith’s DNA on the gun.
Because Xavior-Smith has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Washington Counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul police chief: Rep. John Thompson tried to ‘bully’ officers at woman’s traffic stop, misused his position
Crime & Public Safety | Inver Grove Heights man, 24, dies in early Sunday rollover crash
Crime & Public Safety | Minnesota BCA: Man fatally shot by police in Chisholm was brandishing knives
Crime & Public Safety | Jury acquits Duluth police officer of shooting man through door
Crime & Public Safety | Two men charged with murder after authorities say they sold Eagan teen deadly fentanyl pill
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul police chief: Rep. John Thompson tried to ‘bully’ officers at woman’s traffic stop, misused his position
Crime & Public Safety | Inver Grove Heights man, 24, dies in early Sunday rollover crash
Crime & Public Safety | Minnesota BCA: Man fatally shot by police in Chisholm was brandishing knives
Crime & Public Safety | Jury acquits Duluth police officer of shooting man through door
Crime & Public Safety | Two men charged with murder after authorities say they sold Eagan teen deadly fentanyl pill