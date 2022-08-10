Federal jury convicts two New York men in connection to 2016 Rangeley home invasion

Aug. 10—BANGOR — A federal jury convicted two New York men on Tuesday of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery at a Rangeley residence following a five-day jury trial in U.S. District Court, according to court documents.

One intruder was killed during the home invasion in July 2016.

Andre Muller, 51, and Robert Holland, 42, both of New York City, New York, were found guilty of the federal charge that carries up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Each man was indicted on the charge in January 2020.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce "in any way or degree."

Hector Munoz, 55, of New York and a fourth now deceased conspirator, Michael Bokun, 29, of New York, who died at the scene, entered the Rangeley residence July 28, 2016, armed with a bat and knives with the intent to steal illegal drugs, including cocaine and Oxycodone, from resident Jordan Richard, according to court documents and police.

Muller and Holland did not take part in the actual robbery, but were involved in its planning.

Jordan Richard, now about 30, who was stabbed and beaten with a bat during the invasion, shot and killed Bokun during the invasion.

Richard — who moved to New Vineyard after the Rangeley invasion — pleaded guilty in 2018 of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in a separate case, and discharging a gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime in the Rangeley case. He is currently serving a sentence of about 13 years connected to the 2019 and 2016 cases.

Munoz, who was also indicted in the 2016 case, pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor in January 2020 to conspiring and attempting to interfere with commerce by robbery, according to a release by the U.S. attorney for Maine in 2020. It was unclear Wednesday if Munoz has been sentenced.

A sentencing day for Muller and Holland has not been set. Both face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maine State Police and the Rangeley Police Department investigated the 2016 case, with assistance provided by the Maine Office of the Attorney General.