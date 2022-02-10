Federal jury deliberating 2019 fatal shooting case

Feb. 9—MUSKOGEE — Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the case against a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in 2019.

Brenda Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on second-degree murder in Indian Country in the Jan. 31, 2019, shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.

The trial began Monday in U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White's courtroom at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

If the jury does not find Savage guilty on the second-degree murder charge, jurors have the option to consider lesser charges of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Jurors can consider Savage's guilt on two other indictments: use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A), only if Savage is found guilty of second-degree murder.

U.S. trial attorneys told jurors to only use the evidence and to not listen to speculation brought up by the defense.

The defense told the jury that the investigation in relying on only statements and not any physical evidence.

"The evidence collected indicates stories are not only inaccurate but highly improbable," said Jacob Reynolds, defense attorney for Savage.

Blake Lynch, defense attorney for Savage, said the government itself is wanting the jury to speculate that Savage did drugs in the bathroom prior to leaving the bar and going to the residence where the crime occurred.

Lynch also stated that the shooting could have happened somewhere else and that the two other witnesses at the scene could have been the shooter.

A jury instruction given to the jury by the judge states to use caution when considering the testimony of "alcohol abusers."

Lynch pointed out the instruction was given because of the history the two witnesses have with alcohol, including being highly intoxicated the night the shooting occurred.

"Reasonable doubt exists," Lynch said.

Government prosecutors told the jury that the opinions of the defense's experts were only opinions without proof except a gunzshot residue expert, who testified that he could only testify to what he was given and not to what could have happened to missing evidence or prior to receiving evidence.

"They (the defense) want you to speculate," the prosecutor said. "The evidence you have is the evidence you heard."

David Ballard, a private investigator and CLEET instructor, testified that the investigation conducted by the McAlester Police Department was "incomplete." Ballard, a paid defense witness, said the shooting might have occurred in a different location than where Jameson's body was found as investigators did not find or record a bullet hole in the house or blood splatter.

Ballard said investigators did not collect any physical evidence other than the alleged gun used in the shooting and a spent casing.

A firearms investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation testified that the only testing done on the gun was if it fired. The OSBI investigator said no matching of the weapon and spent casing was conducted.

The private investigators said he had never been a law enforcement officer with government prosecutors pointing out an excerpt from Ballard's report saying, "If it's not written down, it didn't happen."

Ballard said the curriculum vitae detailing eight days of total training was sent in error as it listed different qualifications.

Jurors also heard testimony from Rebecca Miller, an Oklahoma City-based sexual assault nurse.

Miller, also a paid defense witness, testified that after reviewing the evidence in the case and through an interview with Savage, that Savage may have been intoxicated with a drug other than alcohol due to symptoms observed through footage from a local bar and police body camera.

The nurse said that there is no way to prove if Savage was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol, nor that if Savage voluntarily or was involuntarily exposed to the substance because no blood tests were conducted or collected after the incident.

A bar patron testified that she saw Savage prior to the shooting go into the bathroom for "longer than normal" and come out with a different demeanor and that she was being "unreasonable."

The bartender at the bar later testified that she did not believe Savage was intoxicated when leaving the bar for the night.

Richard Ernest, a gunshot residue expert and forensic scientist with more than 40 years of experience, stated he found no gunshot residue on Savage's clothing the night of the shooting.

But Ernest testified he did not receive or test a jacket Savage wore the night of the shooting . He agreed that a majority of any residue would be on that jacket, but trace amounts would be found on other articles of clothing.

A jail staffer testified that Savage left the jail with the jacket in her property. Former defense team staff members testified that the clothing was brought to the office and stayed in a box "for quite a while" before it was shipped off to Ernest for testing.

Ernest said he can only testify to what he received and tested and not to what could have happened to the clothing prior to him receiving the items.

Original investigator, former McAlester Police Captain Det. Don Hass and MPD Officer Eli Hass, although listed as "adverse" defense witnesses, were not called to testify.