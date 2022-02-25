Federal jury finds Fort Myers man who led drug organization guilty of killing FBI informant

Investigators with the Fort Myers Police Department respond to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday (01/07/13) where a male victim (later identified as Kristopher O'Neill Smith) was discovered shot to death in the parking lot of the Apostolic Revival Center Christian School. The shooting was the first homicide for 2013 in Fort Myers. Ward was convicted in the death of Smith after a February 2022 federal trial.

A Fort Myers man who authorities said headed a statewide drug-trafficking organization was found guilty by a federal jury of killing a confidential FBI informant

A federal jury found Robert Lee Ward, 53, guilty of conspiracy to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine and of tampering with an informant by killing after a U.S. District Court trial in Tampa.

Ward, who was indicted on Nov. 27, 2018, will face mandatory penalty of life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Robert Lee Ward

According to evidence and testimony presented at trial, Ward was the leader of a drug trafficking organization in Fort Myers that distributed cocaine in Fort Myers, Panama City and other locations for more than a decade until Ward’s arrest in 2018.

Ward and his co-conspirators routinely purchased kilograms of cocaine from a supplier in Miami

Federal investigators used confidential informants to make multiple purchases of cocaine from Ward’s co-conspirators. An informant who had purchased cocaine from Ward was relocated by investigators after they learned of a threat against the informant's life.

In 2012, the FBI obtained the assistance of Kristopher O'Neill Smith, a member of Ward’s organization, who agreed to cooperate in the investigation against Ward. After learning about Smith’s cooperation, Ward solicited James Broomfield to kill Smith.

Broomfield agreed to kill Smith in exchange for $30,000. Ward provided Broomfield with a loaded firearm and told him where to find Smith.

On Jan. 7, 2013, Broomfield and another individual followed Smith and his girlfriend as they drove to their son’s school on Barden Street in Fort Myers.

Smith remained in the vehicle while his girlfriend delivered lunch to their son, who attended first grade. Broomfield and his accomplice parked their vehicle behind Smith car and Broomfield ran to the car and shot him several times.

In February 2014, investigators obtained a search warrant for a storage unit in Tampa that Ward had rented. Investigators seized more than $200,000 in cash.

Involved in the case was the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Myers Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Panama City Police Department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tampa Police Department.

