Federal jury finds Jensen Beach man guilty of attempted online enticement of a teen

FORT PIERCE — A Jensen Beach man faces 10 years to life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of attempted online enticement of a teenager, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A 16-year-old boy on the hunt for child predators posed as a 14-year-old girl for several weeks in January, according to evidence presented at trial.

Zachary Spiegel, 38, of Jensen Beach, solicited sex from the persona "Shayla," according to a DOJ news release.

Spiegel eventually sent graphic communications to Shayla describing sex acts he would perform on her and photos of his private parts, according to the news release.

On Jan. 9, Spiegel attempted to arrange a meeting with the teen at a Fort Pierce shopping plaza for sex in his car, investigators said.

After agreeing on a time and place to meet, Spiegel did not make it because he said he was pulled over by law enforcement and decided to return home, according to the news release.

Investigators said the 16-year-old boy decided to contact law enforcement after the man attempted to meet for sex.

Spiegel continued to send sexually explicit comments, several photos of his face and private parts and talked about meeting Shayla, according to the news release.

Fort Pierce police and Homeland Security Investigations in Miami investigated the case, according to the news release, and officers executed a search warrant on his Jensen Beach home on Jan. 20.

At the home, officers found him in possession of the phone he used to communicate with the 16-year-old, the news release said.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul C. Huck will sentence Spiegel on May 23, according to the news release.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jensen Beach man found guilty of attempted online enticement of minor by federal jury