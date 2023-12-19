Federal jury finds Pittsburgh-area nursing homes guilty of health care fraud

A federal jury found two Pittsburgh-area nursing homes guilty on Monday of healthcare fraud after two days of deliberations.

The two facilities, Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, are both owned by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services.

Previous coverage: 5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges

The Department of Justice said evidence presented at the trial showed that both facilities falsified staffing information provided to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CMS to show that they were in compliance with Medicare and Medicaid. That false certifications were provided to avoid penalties that would have been imposed for failing to meet those conditions, including that the facilities provide enough staffing to meet the needs of the residents.

Five individuals who were charged in connection with the fraud were all exonerated, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Sentencing is scheduled for May.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Code Blue’ declared for Monday, Tuesday night in Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh Squirrel Hill restaurant issued consumer alert after inspection finds several high-risk violations ‘She doesn’t have control over her muscles’: Celine Dion’s sister gives grim update VIDEO: Sinkhole opens up underneath parked car in Spring Hill DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts