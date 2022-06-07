Federal jury finds Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of fraud

Channel 2 Action News has learned that reality TV star Todd Chirsley and his wife, Julie, have been found guilty of fraud.

The couple from “Chrisley Knows Best” had been on trial to face criminal bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

A jury found them guilty on all counts.

The case involved an allegation of $30 million in fraudulent bank loans the government says the Chrisleys took out to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending — even before becoming reality TV stars.

A second part of the case involved tax evasion, accusing the Chrisleys of trying to hide the millions made from the show so they wouldn’t have to pay a huge tax bill to the IRS.

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

Federal prosecutors said the Chrisleys’ wealth was a lie and the couple manufactured documents and defrauded area banks out of $30 million in loans, eventually filing bankruptcy and walking away from more than $20 million owed.

The US Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Acton News that the Chrisleys have not been remanded to jail. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

