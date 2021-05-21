Federal jury finds veteran Chicago cop used excessive force against Cubs fan during 2016 World Series celebration

Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

CHICAGO – A federal jury has found that a veteran Chicago police lieutenant with a checkered past used excessive force in beating and kicking a Cubs fan during the raucous World Series celebration outside Wrigley Field five years ago.

The eight-person jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before finding in favor of plaintiff Asher Kaufman, who was hospitalized after he was arrested by then-Sgt. Andrew Dakuras and other undercover officers stationed in Wrigleyville in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2016.

The jury awarded Kaufman $35,000 in damages from the city as well as $18,000 in punitive damages against Dakuras himself. Kaufman was also awarded $700 to replace a cellphone he claimed was seized by the officers during the incident and never returned.

Another officer sued in the case, Sgt. Joseph Mirus Jr., was found not liable of the counts against him.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Law Department said in a statement to the Tribune that the city was pleased with the jury’s findings in favor of Mirus and “assessing its options” regarding Dakuras.

Kaufman’s attorneys, Christopher Smith and Jeff Neslund, said their client was “very happy to finally get his day in court and tell a jury how he was abused and beaten by a sergeant, now lieutenant, in the Chicago Police Department.”

“Asher Kaufman brought this lawsuit with the hope that Lt. Dakuras will never be able to do anything like this to anyone else,” the attorneys said in an emailed statement.

According to evidence in the six-day trial, Kaufman and his girlfriend had joined fans celebrating the World Series victory near Wrigley Field when Mirus grabbed Kaufman outside the Gingerman Tavern on North Clark Street and confiscated a half-pint of whiskey he’d purchased at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Kaufman, who believed the undercover officer to be a bouncer from Gingerman, wound up getting in a scuffle with Mirus before Dakuras, who was also in plainclothes, approached and allegedly struck him repeatedly. As Kaufman tried to record the incident on his cellphone, Dakuras allegedly grabbed the phone and ran.

Kaufman chased Dakuras into the crowd and tackled him before being pounced on by several uniformed and undercover officers, according to testimony.

Kaufman testified Dakuras then told him he was an undercover cop, and that he was “f----- now,” according to the suit.

“I love this part, free shots,” Dakuras allegedly said.

Kaufman said Dakuras grabbed him by the hair and punched him in the face, head, and temple, jumped on him and drove his head into the pavement several times.

Kaufman was arrested and taken to the hospital by Dakuras for treatment. He was later charged with battery, resisting arrest and drinking on a public way. A judge in 2017 found him not guilty of battery and drinking on a public way, but convicted him on the misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Lawyers for Dakuras, who testified during the trial, argued that Kaufman was a troubled person who attacked the police and that Dakuras and the other officers at the scene that night used necessary force to get him under control.

But Kaufman’s attorneys argued Dakuras was a serial liar whose testimony should not be believed.

“This guy will say anything to avoid responsibility,” Neslund said during his closing argument Wednesday, pointing at Dakuras seated at the defense table.

Dakuras, a 26-year veteran of the force, has had 73 complaints registered against him in his career, placing him in the top 1% when compared to other officers, according to online information compiled by the Invisible Institute. Only one of those complaints was sustained.

He also has been sued at least six other times in federal court for alleged misconduct ranging from excessive force to illegal searches and seizures. All of the previous lawsuits were settled by the city before trial, for a total of $278,000, records show.

Dakuras was promoted to lieutenant last year, while the lawsuit by Kaufman was pending, records show.

Soon after, he was temporarily relieved of his police powers pending an investigation by the bureau of internal affairs of an incident where he allegedly covered up for an off-duty officer who had been arrested for battery, according to court records.

Internal affairs suspended Dakuras for 30 days, a decision that he’s currently appealing.

In their statement to the Tribune, Kaufman’s lawyers said the punitive damages awarded during this week’s trial should “send a message to the city that they have a serious accountability problem with officers such as Lt. Dakuras, who have a disturbing history of serious citizen complaints and federal lawsuits.”

____

Recommended Stories

  • Arlington resident reports car damaged in the same location targeted 5 times by gunmen

    Arlington police don’t know if the latest report is related to the five previous shootings at a home.

  • Lisa Ling and Jada Pinkett Smith talk 'animosity' between Black and Asian Americans

    The two women addressed the friction between Black and Asian communities on the latest "Red Table Talk."

  • With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise

    Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber pitched the majors' sixth no-hitter Wednesday against the Rangers, just a night after Spencer Turnbull's gem, and 2021 is on pace to obliterate the modern record of seven no-hitters in a season. Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox had only seven in his no-hitter against Cleveland last month.

  • Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

    At the moment Quintin Jones died, reporters who had been scheduled to witness the execution were across the street waiting to be summoned

  • Updated: KSP releases names of 3 of 4 people found dead at Kentucky home

    Kentucky State Police were investigating after three people were found shot to death Wednesday in Ohio County and a fourth body was found Thursday in a burned building nearby.

  • 15 Mail-Order Hot Dogs and Sausages You Need This Summer

    Order now since these top-notch hot dogs won’t last.

  • Is SC’s new execution law unconstitutional? Death row inmates ask court to weigh in

    The inmates questioned the legality of the new law, which would require them to choose between execution by electric chair or firing squad.

  • ‘Just get off’: Incessant kindergarten questions halted school bus hijack, driver says

    ‘He sensed more questions coming and I guess something clicked in his mind’

  • Joe Biden awards his first Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who quipped: ‘Why all the fuss?’

    Joe Biden was joined by the president of South Korea to award the new administration’s first Medal of Honor to a veteran of the Korean war. “I was going to make a joke about the post office but decided not to do that,” Mr Biden said.

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Ukraine extends sanctions in connection with Russian aggression

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended sanctions against companies and politicians blamed by Kyiv for involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, his office said on Friday. The list of hundreds of entities includes Russian television channels, news agencies, newspapers, consulting companies, online payment system WebMoney, and leaders of pro-Russian separatists. Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year.

  • In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

    Washington Republicans may be rushing to embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia the GOP candidate in the year's only major election is doing the opposite. Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for this November's gubernatorial election, once dodged questions about whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. Cruz is unlikely to headline events this fall, an advisor said.

  • Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

    Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics." Bouchard initially disclosed what he described as a typical teenage relationship in a Facebook Live video to supporters Thursday. Bouchard married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, when both were living in Florida.

  • U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchases’ case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

    Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports. Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote. "So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country." Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission. Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayThe White House reportedly ghosted Meghan McCain

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."

  • A lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' said his client's mental health is rapidly declining in jail and asked for his release

    A federal judge ordered Jacob Chansley - aka the "QAnon Shaman"- to undergo a mental evaluation after his attorney said he's not handling jail well.

  • Tom Cruise says he nailed his iconic vault stunt in 'Mission: Impossible' on the last try after he kept hitting his face on the floor

    In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first "Mission: Impossible," Tom Cruise looks back on the movie's biggest stunt.

  • Prince Harry insists Oprah Winfrey interview was done in 'most compassionate way possible'

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new AppleTV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” Meghan, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much.” But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.