Federal jury finds Vineland police didn't violate man's rights in 2015 death

CAMDEN — A lawsuit trial in federal court here is over with jurors finding that two Vineland police officers did not violate the civil rights of a man who died in 2015 shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest.

The family of the deceased man, Phillip George White of Vineland, demanded a $10 million judgment against the city. The jury verdict was returned on Oct. 19 in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, ending a trial that started here Oct. 3 before Judge Joshua Wolson.

The deceased’s mother, Pamela White, initially filed a lawsuit on Nov. 17, 2016 against the city, the police chief, and the two arresting officers on behalf of her son’s estate. The deceased’s sister and his minor son also were plaintiffs.

Officer Louis Platania, a K9 patrolman, allegedly had the most contact with White and was the main target of the lawsuit.

Jurors, in answering a series of written questions, exonerated Platania of any civil rights violations.

Attorney Todd Gelfand represented the city as well as Platania. He declined comment.

Additionally, jurors found that Officer Richard Janasiak had not violated the deceased’s civil rights. His attorney, John Grady, also declined comment.

Attorney Stanley King, who represented plaintiffs, could not be reached for comment.

White, 32, of Walnut Road, died on March 31, 2015. He was in an ambulance on the way to a hospital, police said at the time.

Instructions given to the jury before deliberations started noted that Platania contended he called the ambulance before the arrest was made because White looked ill.

The instructions add: “As the encounter unfolded, Officer Platania contends that his reason for seeking to control and restrain Mr. White was also to defend himself from the danger presented by Mr. White, and that his arrest was justified by probable cause to believe that Mr. White committed certain offenses such as disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault, and attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer.”

In the lawsuit, the family claimed White unnecessarily was thrown onto cars, kicked, and stomped.

At the time of the incident, police said they had encountered White while responding to a reported disturbance on the 100 block of West Grape Street.

Police said the contact with White developed into a struggle during which a police K9, partnered with Platania, was set on White. Platania had exited his cruiser, leaving his dog inside. The dog was not released from the cruiser until Platania and White were struggling, police said.

An autopsy attributed White’s death to a toxic level of the drug Phencyclidine, or PCP, in his body. Injuries from the K9’s actions were noted but deemed superficial by a medical examiner.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police investigated the incident. A grand jury was presented with their findings in June 2016, but decided against issuing an indictment.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Platania was promoted to sergeant and Janasiak has retired.

The New Jersey Legislature in January 2019 approved a law giving to the state Attorney General's Office authority over investigations in cases where a person dies during "an encounter: with any law enforcement officer or while the person was in custody.

Previously, county prosecutors had authority to do such investigations barring some conflict of interest. The law was implemented in late 2019.

