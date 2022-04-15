Federal jury indicts ‘M30 King of Fresno,’ alleged traffickers on fentanyl allegations

A federal grand jury has issued a 21-count indictment against 18 suspected drug traffickers for illegally trafficking fentanyl, fentanyl analogue, methamphetamine, and cocaine as well as illegally possessing firearms.

Among those arrested was Horacio Torrecillas Urias Jr., 21, the self-proclaimed “M30 king of Fresno.”

Torrecillas Urias is believed to the head of a drug-trafficking ring that sold counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl, referred to on the street as M30s. Similar to authentic oxycodone M30 tablets, they are small, round, and light blue or green in color with “M” stamped on one side and “30” on the other.

According to court documents, a multi-agency investigation began after a series of fentanyl-pill overdoses in the Fresno area.

The investigation revealed Torrecillas Urias was sourcing his drugs from Mexico, including tens of thousands of counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills and large quantities of fentanyl powder, cocaine and methamphetamine.

He and his co-defendants then distributed the illicit narcotics to drug dealers inside and outside of California. During the investigation, federal, state, and local law enforcement agents conducted traffic stops, intercepted packages, and executed residential search warrants that resulted in the recovery of over 55,000 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 6 pounds of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of cocaine, 25 firearms, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

Torrecillas Urias Jr., of Fresno, is facing numerous charges including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Amadeo Sarabia Jr., 22, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Justin Dwayne Riddle, 34, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine.

Alma Garza, 21, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine and distribution of fentanyl.

Juan Valencia Jr., 22, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Abel Lozano, 28, of Sanger, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Henry Cox, 22, of Sanger, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and attempted distribution of fentanyl.

Alejandro Guzman, 28, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Erica Ramirez, 22, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Brayan Cruz, 24, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl.

Jacob Valles, 26, of Fresno, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Cody Fyfe, 22, of Fresno, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Christian Harris-Blanchette, 26, of Fresno, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Marvin Carreno, 23, of Fresno, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Victor Yair Torrecillas-Urias, 27, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine.

Oscar Jaramillo-Cortez, 26, of Fresno, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Alex Garcia, 23, of Fresno, is charged with distribution of fentanyl.

Agustin Hernandez, 28, of Fresno, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted, the defendants each face a statutory penalty range including a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison and fines up to $1 million to $10 million.