Federal jury now considering abuse claims against Wiscasset jail

Dec. 14—The fate of a Woolwich woman's civil lawsuit against Two Bridges Regional Jail for allegedly violating her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act is now in the hands of nine federal jurors in Portland.

Candace Faller, 50, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in 2021 against the Wiscasset jail after she was brought to the facility during a 2016 arrest for operating under the influence — she has disputed in court that she had anything to drink that day.

Faller says she told male officers at the jail she needed a female officer to conduct any hands-on searches because of her post-traumatic stress disorder tied to childhood sexual abuse that is triggered by large, "aggressive" men in her personal space.

Instead of making a female officer available, three male officers — who told the court Faller was uncooperative and a safety risk — restrained her and forced her onto into a holding cell, where she said she was pushed against a wall so hard her coccyx broke, ordered to get on her "hands and knees" on a mattress and groped before a female officer stepped in.

But those officers have testified that they have no independent recollection of Faller making this request and that it's not reflected in any of their reports from the time. While the incident is caught on the jail's surveillance video, which the jury watched several times this week, accounts vary as to whether the footage proves Faller was handled with unreasonable or excessive force.

Because there was no sound attached, jurors couldn't hear what officers or Faller were shouting. They deny Faller's allegations that she was ordered on her hands and knees. Officers have also testified they can't remember her mentioning any back pain or reporting any injury.

Faller is suing for compensatory damages, to be determined by the jury, and asking that the jail develop and provide staff with adequate training for people with disabilities.

Faller's attorney, Samuel Riotte, said in closing arguments Wednesday that the jury has everything it needs to find the jail violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Testimony from her therapist on Tuesday said Faller has a diagnosed disability that impairs her day-to-day life — she has trouble eating, she isolates, and she's visibly uncomfortable around large, controlling men she doesn't know.

Riotte said it's clear the jail refused to make a "reasonable accommodation" for Faller's disability, as required by federal law when they didn't wait for a female officer to conduct her pat-down search and clearly violated federal law by discriminating against Faller for her disability.

Officers justified the increasingly physical response against her because she was being uncooperative — shouting, trying to spin out of their grasp. But Riotte said that was her disability manifesting. Jurors heard from a deposition with Faller's therapist Tuesday that Faller often enters a "fight or flight" mode when triggered.

"She's having a panic attack," Riotte said. "She's crying, she's hyperventilating, because of her disability."

Peter Marchesi, representing the jail, said Wednesday it's actually the other way around — officers were the ones tasked with addressing what they perceived as a threat to the safety of the jail. Officers were "doing the best they could" in a bad situation they didn't create."

Marchesi said that when jurors watch the surveillance footage, they would see officers like Paul Rubashkin, the central officer in Faller's complaint, reacting to what he perceived as a threat to the safety of the jail.

"He had two choices — do something or do nothing," Marchesi said. "He had to choose in the moment, with no policy or guidance. ... And most importantly, with no second chance ... His choice was to act."

Many of the central allegations to her lawsuit — that officers groped her, that they ordered her on her hands and knees, that they ignored her requests for a female officer and that she was 'thrown against a wall twice, breaking her coccyx — depend on what Faller remembers, Marchesi said. Her memory is not only affected by the passage of time, seven years in this case, but also by alcohol and drugs, which police and jail reports from 2016 indicate that Faller admitted to using at the time.

"So when she asks you to rely on her memory [for] the most important pieces of her case — ' I definitely asked for a reasonable accommodation' — can you rely on that?" Marchesi said.

This story will be updated.