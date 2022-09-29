Federal jury reaches verdict in trial of Merced man accused of Yosemite sexual assault

A Merced man was found guilty of committing attempted sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in Yosemite National Park in 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Ramonchito Racion, 52, was deemed guilty by a federal jury following a six day trial.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Racion sexually assaulted his roommate while the roommate was sleeping. Racion was working as a cook in Yosemite during the summer of 2019 when the assault occurred, according to a new release.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston is scheduled to sentence Racion Jan. 20. Racion faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice .

The actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This case is the product of an investigation by the National Park Service. Assistant United States Attorneys Michael G. Tierney and Justin J. Gilio are prosecuting the case.