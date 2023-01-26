Federal jury sides with Columbus officer in Tyre King's death

Tyre King, a 13-year-old boy who was fatally on Sept. 14, 2016, by Columbus police Officer Bryan Mason after he reportedly reached for an air-powered pellet gun in his waistband during his arrest with another suspect.

A federal jury has sided with a Columbus officer in a civil lawsuit for the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyre King in 2016.

The jury in Columbus ruled on Wednesday that Bryan Mason did not violate King's constitutional right to be free from excessive force.

Mason fatally shot King as he ran from police after King pulled what police later found out was a BB gun from his waistband. The gun, found at the scene, was designed to look like a real firearm and equipped with a laser sight.

King was among a group of young people suspected in a $10 robbery.

Court news:How Ohio laws make it easier to claim self-defense in cases like 13-year-old Sinzae Reed's death

King’s grandmother, Dearrea King, filed the civil lawsuit in 2018. The lawsuit claimed a witness said he never saw King holding a gun and Mason used a racial slur after shooting King.

In 2017, a Franklin County grand jury chose not to indict Mason on criminal charges.

This story will be updated.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Federal jury sides with Columbus cop who shot 13-year-old in 2016