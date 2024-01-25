Federal jury sides with Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder in false arrest trial

FORT PIERCE – A federal jury found Martin County Sheriff William Snyder was not liable for the illegal actions of a former deputy who in 2018 falsely arrested a Palm City man for possessing drugs during a trumped-up traffic stop, court records show.

The jury’s verdict, reached Tuesday after a weeklong trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, concluded that ex-deputy Steven O’Leary - convicted of 50 felony offenses in 2021 - violated the civil rights of Westin Landis, who was arrested in September 2018 while driving in his truck.

Records show during the 11 months O’Leary was a road patrol deputy, he arrested 26 people, including Landis, who were accused of having drugs on them who either did not, or, who did not have the actual amount or type of drugs O'Leary said they did, according to his arrest warrant.

Steven O'Leary

Many of those illegally arrested later sued O’Leary and Sheriff Snyder. Two other men who had joined Landis’ lawsuit settled out of court just days before his trial began before U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, records show.

Jurors also determined that there wasn’t enough evidence presented at trial to prove O’Leary was “not adequately supervised in making lawful searches and seizures,” related to Landis’ false arrest, according to the verdict, returned Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

O’Leary, 33, who was fired in January 2019 following a Sheriff’s Office investigation, is serving a 13-year prison term imposed in December 2021 as part of a plea deal with the state. He’s scheduled to be released in 2031, records show.

O’Leary pleaded no contest to multiple counts of official misconduct, falsifying arrest affidavits and statements, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, petty theft and battery.

Reached Tuesday, Snyder, who called O’Leary an “outlier,” said his illegal behavior “was so far out of the realm of decent and honest law enforcement that it never occurred to any of us he was doing what he did.”

“I've been in the law enforcement industry 45 years … and I've never seen anything like it,” he said after the verdict was returned. “It’s not anything anybody would be on guard for.”

Fake drug arrests

At the time O’Leary was fired, Snyder said his agency and state prosecutors had completed separate investigations into all of O'Leary's drug arrests made during his employment probation period.

In total, he had 89 drug-related arrests, sheriff's officials said. Ten people O’Leary arrested on drug-related charges were released from jail and their charges dropped in January 2019.

Months later, lab results from the Indian River Crime Laboratory showed substances that were the basis of 26 of his narcotics arrests were not drugs, but instead were substances such as crushed headache medicine, laundry detergent, mints and other legal items.

O’Leary was arrested in July 2019.

Civil rights litigation

Soon after, he and Snyder faced numerous lawsuits claiming civil rights violations, including false arrest, false imprisonment, negligence, and malicious prosecution. At least a dozen civil complaints have settled, according to lawyers involved in the litigation.

In the Landis trial, Cannon had already narrowed the issues before the jury to determine whether his civil rights had been violated and whether Snyder, in his official capacity as sheriff, had adequately supervised O’Leary’s actions as a deputy.

Stuart lawyer Guy Rubin, who represents Landis and the two men who settled before the trial, suggested Wednesday that Snyder’s willingness to settle could be viewed as “an admission by the sheriff,” despite not admitting any wrongdoing.

“The reason the sheriff settled is because these young men were completely innocent of anything,” said Rubin, who wouldn’t say how much sheriff’s officials paid to resolve their claims.

“You don't pay substantial money if you know there's no liability,” he added.

Rubin represented another six people falsely arrested by O’Leary who also settled.

Despite O’Leary being named as a defendant, Rubin said because he’s in prison, he hasn’t participated in the litigation.

Rubin said while he respected the jury’s verdict, he disagreed with it.

Because O’Leary illegally arrested dozens of people over a period of several months, Rubin said Snyder and sheriff’s officials should have figured out what he was doing and stopped it sooner.

That was a key issue at trial, he said.

The jury, he said, determined that when Landis was arrested in September 2018, there had only been two or three months of “intermittent incidents,” which wasn’t enough to put Snyder on notice to O’Leary’s criminal acts.

That won’t be the case during another federal trial starting March 25 that involves 13 people who were victims of false arrest, Rubin said.

O’Leary had been falsely arresting people for at least three months before he encountered these 13 plaintiffs during traffic stops, according to Rubin.

During this same period, O’Leary “was putting evidence in the evidence room that just didn't line up with his reports,” Rubin said.

