Federal jury splits verdicts in the trial of two former Columbus police vice officers

The Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. Courthouse on Marconi Boulevard in downtown Columbus, which is part of the Southern District of Ohio.

A federal jury has acquitted one former Columbus police vice officer and found another guilty of conspiracy to violate an individual's civil rights in verdicts issued Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Steven Rosser, 45, and Whitney Lancaster, 59, were indicted in 2020. Rosser was accused of two counts of conspiracy to violate an individual's civil rights and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly billing the city in 2018 for special-duty hours that were also being billed to a private business. Lancaster was accused of one count of conspiracy to violate an individual's civil rights.

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Rosser was dismissed before the trial of the two former officers began Feb. 14 in federal court. Jurors began deliberating the other charges in the case on Friday afternoon and reached their verdicts Tuesday.

Lancaster was found not guilty of the single civil rights charge against him. Rosser was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate civil rights, but found not guilty on the second.

Both men had worked in the vice unit, which was disbanded in 2019.

Rosser and Lancaster had been charged following an FBI investigation that came about as the result of the arrest of adult film star Stormy Daniels in July 2018, along with several other incidents involving the vice unit that same year. Both men were fired after their involvement in Daniels' arrest.

According to court records, Rosser was accused of conspiring to illegally hold in jail Brandon Adams, who had allegedly physically fought with him at a Northeast Side gentlemen's club in March 2015. Rosser had allegedly represented that he was working as a police officer when the fight occurred, used the credentials of another officer to access the Columbus police computer system and created a false preliminary report that was used by assault detectives to arrest Adams the following month, court records allege.

Adams was held in jail for five days before the charges against him were dismissed, court records state.

Rosser was also accused of using the same officer's credentials — in both instances without the officer's knowledge or permission — to write a letter about a threat allegedly made by Adams against Rosser. Rosser was found not guilty of these allegations.

A second case of alleged civil rights violations — for which Rosser was found guilty — involved a gentlemen's club on the East Side and search of one of the owners, Armen Stipanyian.

Court records state Rosser went to the club in April 2018 with other officers. While in the officer area, Rosser alleged he found what was believed to be cocaine residue on a desk and took Stipanyian into custody. Stipanyian was searched and his vehicle was also searched without permission or a warrant, court records allege.

Lancaster was in communication with Rosser during this search and was nearby to assist as needed, court records allege. Lancaster was found not guilty of the single civil rights violation charge against him in this matter.

Rosser faces a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. No sentencing date has been set.

