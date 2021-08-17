Federal jury trial for Baker continues with testimony Monday

Aug. 17—LONDON — The second week of a federal murder trial for a man once convicted of reckless homicide by a local circuit court, but later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, rolled into its second week Monday.

During last week's opening arguments, attorneys representing Patrick Baker, 43, told jurors Donald Mills was gunned down in his home during a robbery attempt not by their client, but by another man, Adam Messer. Steve Romines, who represents Baker as part of a team, told the jury Messer had planned the robbery of Mills' home months prior to his death on May 9, 2014. On Monday, Messer took the stand.

Messer, a native of the area in which Mills lived and a self-described recovering drug addict, was called to testify by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed. Messer testified that after finishing some yard work for his grandmother and a doctor's appointment he was at home when his brother, Elijah Messer, stopped by with a couple of guests — a woman named Michelle Mills and her child.

Messer testified that cellphone reception where he lived at the time was spotty, but that service could be sometimes be picked up by placing a cellphone in a window of the home and waiting. Messer said his brother Elijah had been borrowing his phone to text other people during his visit on May 8, 2014.

Messer said Baker and Christopher Wagner, who was later tried as a co-defendant in Baker's previous circuit court trial in Knox County and is now serving 10 years as part of plea deal for his involvement in the robbery, later arrived looking for Elijah Messer, who now is serving a 50-year sentence.

Wagner testified as a witness for the prosecution last week and told the court that Baker asked him about robbing Mills. He told the court about procuring pistols and ski masks for the robbery and placing them in Baker's truck. The two stopped by a local Dollar General store to purchase toy handcuffs, as Wagner said Baker wanted to "impersonate cops" during the robbery.

On Monday, Messer testified that when Wagner and Baker first arrived at his home on the night of May 8, he thought Baker looked like a cop. He said he had never met Baker before that night, but that Baker showed up with a gun and an electronic device. Messer said he told Baker to put the gun back in his truck before entering his home.

Messer said the two were at his home for about two and half hours. During that time, he said Baker kept saying he was feeling sick and needed pills. Messer said that's why he gave some meth to Elijah, but never offered any to Baker for fear that he might be a cop. Messer said everyone except for the child inside the home used meth that night.

Messer said Wagner, his brother, and Baker sat in the living room discussing how to rob Mills. Messer said he was in and out of the room, but mostly stayed in his bedroom. While observing the trio's conversation, Messer testified that he did see Baker using an iPad, which was later discovered to have a Google maps aerial photo of Mills' home. As Messer testified, his home at the time did not have wifi capabilities, therefore the Google map result must have been pulled up prior to Baker coming to Messer's home.

Messer also testified that Baker kept talking about how much money Mills had and that Mills was out "flashing his money" around. Messer, who testified that he himself had received pills from Mills in 2008 and then again with his brother in 2014 before Mills' death, said his brother was saying Mills had just come back from a "pill run," and therefore had thousands of pills in his home. Messer said Baker and his brother did most of the talking while in his home. He said Wagner didn't talk much.

Messer went on to say eventually Baker and Wagner left his house. He said his brother then asked to borrow his truck to go purchase cigarettes, but that he knew better and refused at first. Once his brother threatened to walk over to their parents house to wake them up and ask to borrow their vehicle, Messer gave in and allowed Michelle Mills to drive his truck. He says his brother was involved in a vehicle wreck just before this instance, so he was worried his brother would wreck his truck. He said Michelle and his brother left around 3 or 4 a.m. and left the child with him and his girlfriend at the time.

Messer testified that his brother and Michelle Mills returned after the sun had risen, saying he was worried he would miss a meeting with a parole officer that morning. He says his brother and Michelle Mills eventually showed up and "looked worried."

Messer and his girlfriend then left so that he could make his meeting in time, but on the way back said he received a call from his brother wanting to meet so he could retrieve the handgun inside the glovebox of Messer's truck. Messer said the gun had belonged to Michelle Mills and had been left in there from the two taking the truck earlier, and that he had no knowledge of it before his brother called.

During cross examination, Baker's attorneys brought up inconsistencies from Messer's testimony Monday when compared to prior interviews and testimonies he had given to police. Messer admitted to lying to police, saying he did not want to incriminate his brother at the time. He said eventually telling on his brother was something he had to live with everyday, and that the two's father doesn't look at him the same way afterwards.

Defense attorneys also brought up how Messer claimed he was against Baker bringing a gun into the home because of Messer's criminal past, but that just three months following his initial interview with police, Messer was arrested and later pleaded guilty to charges of burglary in the third degree, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and bail jumping. Messer said that after talking with police and everything that happened with Mills, he was scared and therefore felt like he needed a gun at the time.

The defense also asked Messer if he knew that others at the time were saying he was the one who committed the robbery and killed Mills. Messer responded that he had heard those rumors, but that they were "dead wrong."

"I could go to [Mills] and he'd give me pills," Messer said. "I didn't need to rob him."

Baker's trial will continue throughout the remainder of this week. He is currently lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty in his case.