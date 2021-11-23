Federal kidnapping suspect indicted on shank in jail

Nov. 23—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.

ASHLAND A Dayton man being held on federal kidnapping charges was indicted last week for keeping a shiv in jail, according to court records.

Charles M. Glorioso, 52, has been at the Boyd County Detention Center since May 25, after a federal indictment was filed against him charging him with kidnapping and violating the Mann Act.

According to his indictment, Glorioso was found with shanks — improvised knives — in August and October while at the jail. He's now been charged with possession of contraband in a federal facility, due to the contract the Department of Justice has with the county jail for holding pretrial defendants.

He faces up to five years in prison on each charge. Glorioso is due for arraignment on Dec. 2, just four days before his federal kidnapping trial in Covington.

Glorioso and Nathan T. Welch, 31, are accused of raping a woman they met at a homeless shelter in Portsmouth in July 2020.

According to court records, the two approached the woman on July 10, 2020, and asked for a ride to either pick up drugs or prostitutes. After scoring some cocaine, Glorioso allegedly said, "Nate, get her," at which point Welch dragged her to the floor boards and held a knife to her throat.

Glorioso then hopped in the driver's seat and drove to South Portsmouth, Kentucky, where the two are accused of raping the victim at knifepoint after the victim's truck got stuck near some railroad tracks.

Court records show the victim was able to flee the scene and limped back to the homeless shelter bruised, battered and missing a shoe in the early morning hours of July 11, 2020.

She then reported what happened to authorities, who located the truck and found evidence at the scene, records show.

Glorioso and Welch are being tried separately, but simultaneously on their charges. According to court records, Welch has denied raping the victim, while Glorioso has maintained he fled the scene after witnessing Welch rape the victim.

If convicted on their charges, Glorioso and Welch could face life in prison.

